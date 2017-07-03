 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Scientists Programming Robots To Become 'More Natural Extension Of Us' MIT Study Reveals



3/7/2017 6:54:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Controlling robots by nothing other than the human mind sounds like something straight out of a science fiction book. Previous efforts which were made to build a human and robot symbiosis ended in failure.

A small percentage of efforts have succeeded but were restricted to prosthetics. However, a slew of discoveries have been made which can improve the usage of robots and have now even allowed for actual mind control.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 