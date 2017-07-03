|
Why President Trump's View Of The FDA Is Misguided
3/7/2017 6:38:19 AM
Dear President Trump,
During your speech to Congress last week, you took a whack at the Food and Drug Administration for its “slow and burdensome” approach toward approving medicines. You then suggested that if “we slash the restraints” on the agency, Americans will be blessed with more miracle cures.
To be sure, the FDA is not infallible. Like any institution, the agency is a collection of people who sometimes make mistakes or exercise poor judgment. And the public is right to demand more new medicines more quickly.
comments powered by