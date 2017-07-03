Employer:
Third Rock Ventures
Quietly Launches
Tango Therapeutics
in
Editas Medicine
(
EDIT
)’s HQ
3/7/2017 6:11:22 AM
A new biotech funded by Boston venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures is located in the same Cambridge office as gene therapy firm Editas Medicine, according to a federal filing.
Editas said in its annual report on Friday that it agreed to sublease 9,654 square feet of its headquarters at 11 Hurley Street in Cambridge to a new company called Tango Therapeutics beginning in February. Third Rock, which helped to launch Editas in 2013, owns a majority of the capital stock of Tango, according to the filing.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
