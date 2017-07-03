 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Third Rock Ventures Quietly Launches Tango Therapeutics in Editas Medicine (EDIT)’s HQ



3/7/2017 6:11:22 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A new biotech funded by Boston venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures is located in the same Cambridge office as gene therapy firm Editas Medicine, according to a federal filing.

Editas said in its annual report on Friday that it agreed to sublease 9,654 square feet of its headquarters at 11 Hurley Street in Cambridge to a new company called Tango Therapeutics beginning in February. Third Rock, which helped to launch Editas in 2013, owns a majority of the capital stock of Tango, according to the filing.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 