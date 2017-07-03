|
8 Biotechs That Could Be Taken Out Soon
3/7/2017 6:03:24 AM
FBR & Co sees strong appeal for the following potential primary targets for others firms that may be looking to make acquisitions: Tesaro, Agile Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Juno Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, Aurinia Pharamceuticals, Geron Corp, Genocea.
Analyst Chris Meekins comments (emphasis ours) "The potential for tax reform and policy changes relative to the FDA could prime the pump for acquisitions of clinical-stage biotech companies by Big Pharma. With a likely increase in mergers, we believe certain companies in our coverage universe are prime targets. We expect M&A to be made in multiple therapeutic areas, particularly rare orphan diseases, further demonstrated by three acquisition moves made since mid January by Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and Allergan."
