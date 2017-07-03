 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Device Tax Reprieve Led Boston Scientific (BSX) to Create More Jobs Outside the U.S. Than Within Our Borders



3/7/2017

The state's biggest company focused entirely on medical devices, Boston Scientific, lobbied hard against the medical device tax levied in 2013, arguing the 2.3 percent tax on U.S. revenues would be a jobs killer.

But since the temporary suspension of the tax went into effect last year, the Marlboro-based firm has grown its headcount far more quickly outside the U.S. than within our borders.

Boston Scientific said in its recent annual filing that it ended 2016 with "approximately 27,000 employees," and that 14,000 of those were outside the U.S.

