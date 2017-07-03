|
Why Pharma Giant AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)'s Market Value Gained $3.8 Billion Last Month
3/7/2017 5:50:29 AM
What happened
American depositary receipts (ADRs) for AstraZeneca notched a 5.4% gain in February, while the big pharma's London-traded shares tacked on 9.4%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite sliding sales in the face of generic competition, AstraZeneca's oncology programs gave investors reason to smile.
So what
Last year, sales of AstraZeneca's top three drugs sank by double-digit percentages, but it might not be time to jump ship just yet. In its first full year post-approval, lung cancer treatment Tagrisso added an impressive $423 million to the top line.
