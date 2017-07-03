|
Why One Key Analyst Believes That Valeant (VRX) Is Kicking the Can In Its Restructuring Deal
3/7/2017 5:42:48 AM
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (NYSE: VRX) has been in the spotlight for a couple years and is now fighting to stay alive. The company initially brought in new executives and tried new initiatives to turn around the company, but shares still have dropped. In its most recent attempt, Valeant announced that it intends to refinance some of its debt. One key analyst thinks that this might be a sign to abandon ship.
comments powered by