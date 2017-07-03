 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why Is Aurinia (AUPH) A Definite Buy In 2017?



3/7/2017 5:42:03 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is a biotechnology stock, all set to rise in 2017. The company, focused on developing therapies for autoimmune conditions that affect the kidney, has been lately in the news for all the right reasons. This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of a management team which participated in development of Roche Holdings' (OTCQX:RHHBY) CellCept, the current standard of care in Lupus Nephritis or LN indication. The company is now developing the next-generation calcineurin inhibitor or CNI therapy, Voclosporin, in LN indication.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 