Why Is Aurinia (AUPH) A Definite Buy In 2017?
3/7/2017 5:42:03 AM
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is a biotechnology stock, all set to rise in 2017. The company, focused on developing therapies for autoimmune conditions that affect the kidney, has been lately in the news for all the right reasons. This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of a management team which participated in development of Roche Holdings' (OTCQX:RHHBY) CellCept, the current standard of care in Lupus Nephritis or LN indication. The company is now developing the next-generation calcineurin inhibitor or CNI therapy, Voclosporin, in LN indication.
