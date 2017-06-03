|
Not Giving Up: Roche (RHHBY) to Start New Phase III Tests With Once-Failed Alzheimer's Drug
3/6/2017 8:55:34 AM
MorphoSys AG Partner To Start New Phase III Clinical Trials With Gantenerumab In Alzheimer's Disease
MorphoSys AG announced today that its partner Roche plans to initiate a new pivotal phase 3 program for gantenerumab in patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer's disease. Gantenerumab is a monoclonal antibody directed against beta amyloid generated by MorphoSys using its proprietary HuCAL antibody technology.
MorphoSys was informed that Roche intends to commence preparations for two studies and would expect to start the program later this year. Further information including details of the trials are not yet available.
"This is great news for MorphoSys. We are delighted by the strong commitment to gantenerumab as a potential new therapy for Alzheimer's disease", commented Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG. "The HuCAL-derived antibody gantenerumab has properties that we believe make it a promising candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease, and we look forward to learning more about these new phase 3 trials".
