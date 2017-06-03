|
Invitae CEO Wants To Democratize Genetic Testing
We are in the early days of precision medicine but it is on the back of widespread gene testing that promise of this approach of treating diseases stands.
And there are plenty of companies offering some kind of gene testing – on the tumor DNA sequencing or somatic testing side, there are companies like Foundation Medicine and on the germline testing side where a blood test reveals the propensity for certain types of diseases there are companies such as Myriad Genetics.
