80.5
An Expected Failure From
Karyopharm
(
KPTI
)'s Selinexor Doesn't Change The Bull Thesis
3/6/2017 6:40:50 AM
Karyopharm Therapeutics announced that the interim analysis of its Phase 2 SOPRA study of selinexor monotherapy in acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) failed to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
Wedbush’s David M. Nierengarten maintaisd an Outperform rating on the company, with a price target of $14.
News Release
