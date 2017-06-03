|
Valeant (VRX): There Will Be A Light At The End Of The Tunnel
3/6/2017 6:37:05 AM
Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is by no means a healthy company. Investing in them is by no means for the faint of heart. Since hitting highs of $259.98 on August 4th, 2015, VRX has been a deathtrap for investors, losing 95% of its market value. There are many reasons for that decline, but I am not going to go directly into all of them. This article is about the future for VRX, and there will be one. Valeant will need to sell non-core assets to be able to pay down big debt maturities in 2018, but what really matters is that they don't break any of their debt covenants until this day comes.
