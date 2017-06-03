 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Danaher (DHR) to Buy Israel's AVT for $100 Million



3/6/2017 6:31:19 AM

Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd (AVTE.DE), which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's (DHR.N) product identification platform for $100 million.

Washington-based Danaher, a manufacturing company with s annual sales of $17 billion, will pay 14.5 euros per share in cash for AVT, whose shares were up 20 percent to 14 euros in Frankfurt.

Read at Reuters


Reuters
Danaher
  		 

