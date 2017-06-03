|
Danaher (DHR) to Buy Israel's AVT for $100 Million
3/6/2017 6:31:19 AM
Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd (AVTE.DE), which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's (DHR.N) product identification platform for $100 million.
Washington-based Danaher, a manufacturing company with s annual sales of $17 billion, will pay 14.5 euros per share in cash for AVT, whose shares were up 20 percent to 14 euros in Frankfurt.
comments powered by