|
More Senators Demand Answers From Marathon Pharma's CEO and His Pricey DMD Drug
3/6/2017 6:20:10 AM
A group of US Senators is tightening the screws on Marathon Pharmaceuticals in the wake of the latest drug pricing scandal.
Just weeks after Marathon CEO Jeff Aronin managed to outrage a host of Duchenne muscular dystrophy families and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with his decision to price a cheap, generic steroid at $89,000 a year after finagling an FDA approval and some lucrative incentives specifically tailored to the disease, a group of US Senators has come together to step up demands for answers from the company about what it actually spent to prep this therapy for an approval.
comments powered by