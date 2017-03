More Senators Demand Answers From Marathon Pharma's CEO and His Pricey DMD Drug

A group of US Senators is tightening the screws on Marathon Pharmaceuticals in the wake of the latest drug pricing scandal.Just weeks after Marathon CEO Jeff Aronin managed to outrage a host of Duchenne muscular dystrophy families and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with his decision to price a cheap, generic steroid at $89,000 a year after finagling an FDA approval and some lucrative incentives specifically tailored to the disease, a group of US Senators has come together to step up demands for answers from the company about what it actually spent to prep this therapy for an approval.