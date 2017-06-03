 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
2 Tempting Biotech Stocks to Avoid Like Mad



3/6/2017

Stocks that appear to be ridiculously "cheap" based on various valuation metrics -- or potential market opportunities -- all too often turn out to be capital-destroying sinkholes. Fortunately, with a little foresight, these potential landmines can generally be avoided.

With this in mind, we asked our contributors which stocks they think might be tempting for bargain-hunters right now, but are, in fact, probably too risky to chance it. Below, they discuss why they think Trevena, Medical Marijuana, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are more likely to be value-traps than bargain buys.

