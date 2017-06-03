|
Lupin (LUPN.BO) Rumored to be In Talks for Sanofi (SNY)'s Inhaler Brand
3/6/2017 6:05:43 AM
Indian drug maker Lupin is holding discussions with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi’s generic arm Zentiva to acquire Pulmojet, its dry powder inhalation brand. The two companies have been negotiating a deal for the last few months and a final transaction will help Lupin sharpen its global inhalation therapy business, an investment banking source told CNBC TV18. The contours of the deal or the valuation could not be immediately known. Lupin and Sanofi declined to comment on the story.
