Scientists 3D Print Microscopic Vascular Networks For Building Living Tissues, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Study

|
3/6/2017 6:02:54 AM
Creating living tissues in the lab requires closely mimicking their natural internal structure. In addition, capillary networks that carry oxygen and nutrients are critical to successfully sustaining the life of cells in the integrated tissue environment. Researchers at University of California, San Diego have developed a method of printing tiny (4 millimeters × 5 millimeters, 600 micrometers thick), pre-designed vascular networks that turn into vessel-like structures made of the same cells as natural blood vessels.
comments powered by