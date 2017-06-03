 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Major Investors Demand GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Slash Pay for Incoming CEO Emma Walmsley



3/6/2017 5:56:12 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Leading shareholders in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Britain’s biggest drugs company, are piling pressure on its board to reduce a proposed multi-million pound pay deal for Emma Walmsley, its new chief executive.

Sky News has learnt that a number of major investors in the company are demanding that it slashes Ms Walmsley's prospective package on the basis that it is insufficiently lower than the one awarded to Sir Andrew Witty, her predecessor.

Sir Andrew, who has run the manufacturer of Beechams flu remedies and Sensodyne toothpaste since 2008, is paid nearly £1.1m a year in base salary.

Read at Sky News
Read at The Street.com
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 