Major Investors Demand GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Slash Pay for Incoming CEO Emma Walmsley
3/6/2017 5:56:12 AM
Leading shareholders in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Britain’s biggest drugs company, are piling pressure on its board to reduce a proposed multi-million pound pay deal for Emma Walmsley, its new chief executive.
Sky News has learnt that a number of major investors in the company are demanding that it slashes Ms Walmsley's prospective package on the basis that it is insufficiently lower than the one awarded to Sir Andrew Witty, her predecessor.
Sir Andrew, who has run the manufacturer of Beechams flu remedies and Sensodyne toothpaste since 2008, is paid nearly £1.1m a year in base salary.
