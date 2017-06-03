Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
New Breathalyzer That Measures Fat-Loss Is Now Available In Seattle
Tweet
3/6/2017 5:54:58 AM
Beyond the usual testing for alcohol levels, there is also a breathalyzer that can diagnose up to 17 diseases with just one puff from a patient. But how about a breathalyzer that can detect fat loss?
LEVL debuted at the 2016 CES and it has finally come to fruition this year. It is an FDA Class I medical device that would aid individuals working to improve their health by measuring and monitoring the body's fat content to see whether their current nutrition and fitness regimen is indeed working for them.
Read at
News Release
