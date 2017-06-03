|
Biotech Guru's Roivant Sciences Could Soon Double Its Headcount in North Carolina
3/6/2017 5:51:00 AM
DURHAM -- Pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences could soon double its headcount in Durham as the company moved into a larger office inside the American Tobacco Campus on Friday.
Roivant is moving into the ATC from its old office in the Venable Center on East Pettigrew Street. It's a move that more than triples its footprint in the city, as its new office has nearly 9,300 square feet of space, compared to the 2,700 square feet it had in Venable Center.
The company has been quickly growing in the Bull City, increasing its headcount from 25 employees in December to 31 as of Friday.
