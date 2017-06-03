FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)’ Cancer Drug Trial

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seattle
Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN), a global biotechnology company, today
announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted
the clinical hold announced on December 27, 2016 on phase 1 trials of
vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A; 33A) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
“The clinical hold on our early-stage vadastuximab talirine clinical
trials has been resolved through a comprehensive analysis of the
clinical data from over 300 patients treated to date, evaluation by an
independent committee of clinical experts, collaborative interactions
with the FDA, and protocol amendments designed to further enhance
patient safety,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and
Executive Vice President, Research and Development at Seattle Genetics.
“We will resume two phase 1 trials in AML and plan to initiate a
randomized phase 2 trial during 2017 evaluating vadastuximab talirine in
combination with standard of care chemotherapy in frontline, younger AML
patients. In addition, we are continuing to enroll our ongoing phase 3
randomized CASCADE trial in frontline older AML patients and our phase
1/2 trial in frontline high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).”
Seattle Genetics will resume two phase 1 trials of vadastuximab
talirine. The first is combination treatment with standard of care, or
7+3, chemotherapy in newly diagnosed younger AML patients and the second
is monotherapy and combination treatment with hypomethylating agents in
both newly diagnosed and relapsed AML patients. Seattle Genetics will
not resume the phase 1/2 trial of vadastuximab talirine monotherapy in
pre- and post-allogeneic transplant AML patients given the challenges of
developing therapies in this specific setting. The company’s randomized
global phase 3 CASCADE trial in frontline older AML and phase 1/2 trial
in frontline MDS were not placed on clinical hold and have continued to
enroll patients. Planned studies include a randomized phase 2 trial of
vadastuximab talirine in combination with 7+3 chemotherapy in frontline
younger AML patients. Going forward, additional risk mitigation measures
will be implemented in all vadastuximab talirine studies, including
revised eligibility criteria and stopping rules for veno-occlusive
disease (VOD).
About Vadastuximab Talirine
Vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A; 33A) is a novel investigational ADC
targeted to CD33 utilizing Seattle Genetics’ proprietary ADC technology.
CD33 is expressed on most AML and MDS blast cells. The CD33 engineered
cysteine antibody is stably linked to a highly potent DNA binding agent
called a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer via site-specific conjugation
technology (EC-mAb). PBD dimers are significantly more potent than
systemic chemotherapeutic drugs and the EC-mAb technology allows uniform
drug-loading onto an ADC. The ADC is designed to be stable in the
bloodstream and to release its potent cell-killing PBD agent upon
internalization into CD33-expressing cells.
Vadastuximab talirine was granted Orphan Drug Designation by both the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission for
the treatment of AML. FDA orphan drug designation is intended to
encourage companies to develop therapies for the treatment of diseases
that affect fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics is an innovative biotechnology company that develops
and commercializes novel antibody-based therapies for the treatment of
cancer. The company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
technology harnesses the targeting ability of antibodies to deliver
cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab
vedotin), the company’s lead product, in collaboration with Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited, is the first in a new class of ADCs
commercially available globally in 66 countries for relapsed classical
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell
lymphoma (sALCL). Seattle Genetics is also advancing vadastuximab
talirine (SGN-CD33A; 33A), an ADC in a phase 3 trial for acute myeloid
leukemia. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Seattle Genetics has a
robust pipeline of innovative therapies for blood-related cancers and
solid tumors designed to address significant unmet medical needs and
improve treatment outcomes for patients. The company has collaborations
for its proprietary ADC technology with a number of companies including
AbbVie, Astellas, Bayer, Celldex, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.
More information can be found at www.seattlegenetics.com.
