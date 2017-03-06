Vertex (VRTX) Inks Deal Worth $250 Million for Concert Pharma (CNCE)'s Cystic Fibrosis Drug

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concert
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it has
signed a definitive asset purchase agreement with Vertex
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) under which Vertex will acquire
CTP-656. CTP-656 is an investigational cystic fibrosis transmembrane
conductance regulator (CFTR) potentiator that has the potential to be
used as part of future once-daily combination regimens of CFTR
modulators that treat the underlying cause of CF. As part of the
agreement, Vertex will pay Concert $160 million in cash for all
worldwide development and commercialization rights to CTP-656. If
CTP-656 is approved as part of a combination regimen to treat CF,
Concert could receive up to an additional $90 million in milestones
based on regulatory approval in the U.S. and reimbursement in the UK,
Germany or France. The agreement is subject to approval by Concert’s
shareholders and the expiration of the waiting period under the
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. Concert’s Board of
Directors unanimously support the transaction and recommend that
Concert’s shareholders vote in favor of it.
“With Vertex’s clinical and commercial expertise in CF, this agreement
provides the optimal pathway to rapidly advance the development of
CTP-656 for the benefit of cystic fibrosis patients,” said Roger Tung,
Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals.
“The financial strength provided to Concert by this agreement will allow
us to advance CTP-543 into pivotal testing and broaden our proprietary
development pipeline.”
CTP-656 was developed by Concert through the application of deuterium
chemistry to modify Vertex’s CFTR potentiator ivacaftor. Ivacaftor was
discovered by Vertex scientists and is approved in the U.S., Europe,
Canada and Australia for people with CF who have specific mutations in
the CFTR gene. CTP-656 has the potential to play a key role in future
once-daily combination regimens to treat CF. Concert is currently
conducting a Phase 2 study of CTP-656 in people with CF who have gating
mutations. As part of the agreement, Vertex will acquire rights to all
of Concert’s other CF research and preclinical programs.
About Concert
Concert
Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on applying its DCE
Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel
medicines designed to address unmet patient needs. The Company’s
approach starts with approved drugs in which deuterium substitution has
the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy.
Concert has a broad
pipeline of innovative medicines targeting pulmonary diseases,
including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and
central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please
visit www.concertpharma.com.
