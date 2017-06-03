COO and First Employee of Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Exit, Effective March 31

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Alexandra Glucksmann, Ph.D., will be leaving the Company, effective March 31. Dr. Glucksmann’s responsibilities will be reallocated among current members of the Company’s management team.



“On behalf of the entire Editas team, I sincerely thank Sandra for her countless contributions since the company’s inception,” said Katrine Bosley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine. “As one of our founding employees, Sandra has been instrumental in helping launch our company and organize us around our mission of harnessing the potential of CRISPR genome editing to develop transformative medicines for patients. We wish Sandra the best in her future endeavors and will miss her leadership and dedication.”

“Over the last three years, I have had the distinct privilege of working alongside some of the brightest and most thoughtful people in the industry,” said Dr. Glucksmann. “While stepping away was not an easy decision, I do so with great confidence in Katrine and the entire team at Editas Medicine, as well as the future success of the company. I thank everyone for making my time here so special, and look forward to following the organization’s continued success in the future.”

Dr. Glucksmann joined Editas Medicine in 2013 as the first employee and Chief Operating Officer. Over the years, she has been responsible for managing the Company’s daily operations as well as developing Editas Medicine’s early pipeline strategy and business growth strategies.

