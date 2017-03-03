 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Alere (ALR)'s Bad News Tests The Limits Of Everyone's Patience



3/3/2017 8:38:49 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Not again.

Alere Inc., the beleaguered medical-test maker, can't seem to go very long without divulging more bad news -- and that's as it tries to force Abbott Laboratories to follow through on an $8.4 billion takeover offer. This week, Alere Inc. said that it's still working through the material weaknesses in its internal accounting controls that spawned government investigations and delayed its regulatory filings last year. Not only that, but now there are more problem spots: Alere said it's also reviewing "inappropriate conduct" at its Korean subsidiary, Standard Diagnostics, as well as revenue-recognition practices for Japanese locations.

Read at Bloomberg


comments powered by Disqus
Bloomberg
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 