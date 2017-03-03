Otsuka Pharma Plunks Down $250 Million for Cambridge Biotech Neurovance for Late-Stage Ready ADHD Drug

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OPC) today announces an agreement with
Neurovance, Inc. (Neurovance) under which OPC has agreed to acquire
Neurovance, a privately held, venture-funded, clinical stage
pharmaceutical company focused on attention-deficit hyperactivity
disorder (ADHD) and related disorders.
Under the terms of the agreement, Otsuka America, Inc. (OAI), a
subsidiary of OPC, is to provide an estimated USD $100 million in
upfront payments at closing, up to $150 million in additional payments
contingent on achievement of development and approval milestones, and
future additional payments contingent on achievement of sales
milestones. The contract was signed on March 2 (U.S. Eastern Standard
Time), and the transaction closing is expected to occur in the second
quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.
Neurovance is developing centanafadine (CTN, formerly EB-1020) for the
treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adult and
pediatric patients. The company is based in Cambridge, Mass., and was
established as a spin-off from Euthymics Bioscience, Inc. in 2011.
Centanafadine is a non-stimulant, triple reuptake inhibitor that
modulates norepinephrine, dopamine and serotonin reuptake with the
intent of improving focus, attention, and specific higher level
cognitive skills in patients with ADHD. Two phase II clinical trials in
adults, including a phase IIb trial, have been completed for
centanafadine, setting the stage for the start of phase III trials in
ADHD.
Tatsuo Higuchi, president and executive director, Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Co., Ltd. commented, “Otsuka has been investing prudently in acquiring
assets and collaborating on the development of new technologies that
address specific patient needs in the central nervous system,
cardio-renal and oncology therapeutic areas. Neurovance’s resources will
be a welcomed, integral part of our activities in CNS.”
The acquisition of Neurovance is an extension to ADHD of Otsuka’s
strategy in the CNS therapy area to develop new products that can also
address issues of importance to patients such as compliance with
medicine taking or the challenging side effects from existing
medications. Centanafadine is a non-stimulant drug candidate which in
its development to date has shown that it may achieve comparable
efficacy to stimulant drugs with a potentially lower risk of abuse.
Following the consummation of the transaction, Neurovance will be an
indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
About ADHD
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a CNS disorder marked
by a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity
that interferes with functioning or development. Some people with ADHD
only have problems with one of the behaviors, while others have symptoms
of both inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity. Most children with
ADHD have the combined type.
ADHD symptoms often appear in childhood and can continue through
adolescence and adulthood. Symptoms of ADHD can be mistaken for
emotional or disciplinary problems or missed entirely in quiet,
well-behaved children, leading to a delay in diagnosis. Adults with
undiagnosed ADHD may have a history of problems at work, difficult or
failed relationships, or poor academic performance.
Scientists are not sure what causes ADHD. Like many other illnesses, a
number of factors can contribute to ADHD, such as genes, exposure to
cigarette smoking, alcohol use, drug use or environmental toxins during
pregnancy, low birth weight, or brain injuries. ADHD is more common in
males than females. Other conditions, such as learning disabilities,
anxiety disorder, conduct disorder, depression, and substance abuse, are
common in people with ADHD.1
Attention-deficit hyper activity disorder affects both children and
adults. The lifetime prevalence of ADHD in adolescents aged 13 to 18 in
the U.S. is 9%, and of those, 1.8% are classified as “severe.” 2
In U.S. adults aged 18 and older, the lifetime prevalence is 8.1% with
the average age of onset being 7.3 The 12-month prevalence in
U.S. adults is 4.1%, with 41.3% of those being classified as “severe.”4
The global market size for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder
therapies was USD $11.2 billion in FY 2016.5
Learn more about adult ADHD from the organization ADHD in ADULTS at www.ADHDinadults.com.
For additional information on ADHD, please visit the National
Institute of Mental Health website.
About Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a global healthcare company with the corporate
philosophy: “Otsuka-people creating new products for better health
worldwide.” Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures and markets
innovative products, with a focus on pharmaceutical products for the
treatment of diseases and nutraceutical products for the maintenance of
everyday health.
In pharmaceuticals, Otsuka is a leader in the challenging area of mental
health and also has research programs on several under-addressed
diseases including tuberculosis, a significant global public health
issue. These commitments illustrate how Otsuka is a “big venture”
company at heart, applying a youthful spirit of creativity in everything
it does.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings
Co., Ltd., the holding company for the Otsuka group of companies that is
headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Otsuka Holdings had consolidated sales of
approximately USD 11 billion in 2016 and approximately 31,000 employees
at year end. Otsuka Pharmaceutical welcomes you to visit its global
website at https://www.otsuka.co.jp/en.
Learn more about Otsuka in the U.S. at www.otsuka-us.com
and connect with us on Twitter at @OtsukaUS.
About Neurovance, Inc.
Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Neurovance is a clinical stage
neuroscience-focused company. Hypothesis-driven, proprietary research at
Neurovance discovered and developed centanafadine (CTN), a triple
reuptake inhibitor that represents a novel approach to help adults and
children with ADHD, Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Neurovance
is funded in a venture capital investment by Novartis Venture Fund,
Venture Investors, Tekla Capital Management, GBS Venture Partners, State
of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) and Timothy J. Barberich.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, including without
limitation expectations as to future sales and operating results,
constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in
this press release include statements regarding the anticipated benefits
of the transaction; statements regarding the anticipated timing of
filings and approvals relating to the transaction; statements regarding
the expected timing of the completion of the transaction; and any
statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as
“expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “estimates,”
“projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” and similar expressions are also
intended to identify forward-looking statements. The statements involve
known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may
cause the company's actual results, earnings, performance, or
achievements to be materially different from any future results,
performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited
to, the following: general industry and market conditions, general
domestic and international economic conditions such as interest rate and
currency exchange fluctuations, technological advances and patents
attained by competitors, challenges inherent in new product development
and clinical trials, claims and concerns about product safety and
efficacy, obtaining regulatory approvals, domestic and foreign
healthcare reforms, and healthcare cost containment, laws and
regulations affecting domestic and foreign operations, and failure to
gain market acceptance or third-party consents. Risks and uncertainties
that could cause results to differ from expectations also include:
uncertainties as to the timing of the offer and merger; uncertainties as
to how many Neurovance stockholders will proffer their stock in the
offer; the risk that competing offers will be made; and the possibility
that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied
or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or
refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the transaction. We
will not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update or
correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the
occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
1 National Institute of Mental Health, Attention Deficit
Hyperactivity Disorder. Available at: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd/index.shtml
(Accessed February 2017)
2 Merikangas KR, He J, Burstein
M, Swanson SA, Avenevoli S, Cui L, Benjet C, Georgiades K, Swendsen J.
Lifetime prevalence of mental disorders in U.S. adolescents: Results
from the National Comorbidity Study-Adolescent Supplement (NCS-A). J Am
Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 2010 Oct;49(10):980-989.
3
Kessler RC, Berglund PA, Demler O, Jin R, Walters EE. Lifetime
prevalence and age-of-onset distributions of DSM-IV disorders in the
National Comorbidity Survey Replication (NCS-R). Archives of General
Psychiatry. 2005 Jun;62(6):593–602.
4 Kessler RC, Chiu
WT, Demler O, Walters EE. Prevalence, severity, and comorbidity of
twelve-month DSM-IV disorders in the National Comorbidity Survey
Replication (NCS-R). Archives of General Psychiatry, 2005
Jun;62(6):617–27
5 IMS MIDAS database (accessed February
2017)