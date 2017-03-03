|
Following Up on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Restructuring Plans, Company Makes Move to Shift 1,250 Workers Out of Hopewell Township Site
3/3/2017 7:04:53 AM
Mayor Kevin Kuchinski called for scheduling a series of meetings for residents to offer input on the future of Bristol Myers Squibb office complex on Pennington-Rocky Hill Road.
Late last year, the pharmaceutical and health products company announced its intention to gradually move out of Hopewell Township, and fully vacate its Pennington-Rocky Hill location and a smaller site on Carter Road by 2020.
BMS has told township officials that it plans to sell the properties.
comments powered by