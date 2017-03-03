 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Following Up on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Restructuring Plans, Company Makes Move to Shift 1,250 Workers Out of Hopewell Township Site



3/3/2017 7:04:53 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Mayor Kevin Kuchinski called for scheduling a series of meetings for residents to offer input on the future of Bristol Myers Squibb office complex on Pennington-Rocky Hill Road.

Late last year, the pharmaceutical and health products company announced its intention to gradually move out of Hopewell Township, and fully vacate its Pennington-Rocky Hill location and a smaller site on Carter Road by 2020.

BMS has told township officials that it plans to sell the properties.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 