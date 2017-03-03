|
OrbiMed Bets Big on Asia Biotechs With $450 Million Fund
Over the last nine years OrbiMed has gathered more than a half billion dollars earmarked for its Asia group’s life sciences investments. And now it’s doubling down, shooting for a record $450 million fund that could easily take the total above $1 billion.
OrbiMed Asia disclosed its interest in the new fund in a filing with the SEC, a little more than two years after grabbing $325 million for its second fund.
