 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

OrbiMed Bets Big on Asia Biotechs With $450 Million Fund



3/3/2017 6:49:11 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Over the last nine years OrbiMed has gathered more than a half billion dollars earmarked for its Asia group’s life sciences investments. And now it’s doubling down, shooting for a record $450 million fund that could easily take the total above $1 billion.

OrbiMed Asia disclosed its interest in the new fund in a filing with the SEC, a little more than two years after grabbing $325 million for its second fund.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 