 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Is This The Best Biotech Play For 2017?



3/3/2017 6:46:20 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
After months of uncertainty, it looks like the biotech industry is finally ready to rack up some profits.

Last year, a political spotlight on drug pricing policies threatened the entire industry. Scandals at Mylan (MYL) and Valeant Therapeutics (VRX) did damage to the entire sector, sending the share prices of many biotech companies down. And the prospect of having Hillary Clinton - who became one of the industry's most outspoken critics during her campaign - in the White House, had many investors fleeing biotech stocks rather than facing four years of jitters.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 