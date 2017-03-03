|
Is This The Best Biotech Play For 2017?
3/3/2017 6:46:20 AM
After months of uncertainty, it looks like the biotech industry is finally ready to rack up some profits.
Last year, a political spotlight on drug pricing policies threatened the entire industry. Scandals at Mylan (MYL) and Valeant Therapeutics (VRX) did damage to the entire sector, sending the share prices of many biotech companies down. And the prospect of having Hillary Clinton - who became one of the industry's most outspoken critics during her campaign - in the White House, had many investors fleeing biotech stocks rather than facing four years of jitters.
comments powered by