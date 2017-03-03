 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Eurofins Creating 350 New Jobs in $59 Million Pennsylvania Expansion



3/3/2017 6:43:50 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, Inc. will substantially expand the laboratory facility at its existing campus in Lancaster County, PA and create 350 new, full-time jobs and retain 1,500 existing positions. The provider of analytical testing services to the bio/pharmaceutical, food, environmental, and medical device industries plans to construct a five-story, 168,000-square-foot facility to house laboratories and office space at its main campus in Upper Leacock Township.

The company will invest $59 million in the expansion project, which includes construction of the facility and purchase new state-of-the-art laboratory instrumentation and equipment.


Read at News Release
Read at Penn Live
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
Eurofins
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 