Eurofins Creating 350 New Jobs in $59 Million Pennsylvania Expansion
3/3/2017 6:43:50 AM
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, Inc. will substantially expand the laboratory facility at its existing campus in Lancaster County, PA and create 350 new, full-time jobs and retain 1,500 existing positions. The provider of analytical testing services to the bio/pharmaceutical, food, environmental, and medical device industries plans to construct a five-story, 168,000-square-foot facility to house laboratories and office space at its main campus in Upper Leacock Township.
The company will invest $59 million in the expansion project, which includes construction of the facility and purchase new state-of-the-art laboratory instrumentation and equipment.
