 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Rumor Alert: Novartis AG (NVS) In Talks to Buy NASH Biotech GENFIT (ALGFT)



3/3/2017 6:25:05 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Swiss drugmaker Novartis is in talks to acquire France-based biotech company Genfit, according to a person claiming to have knowledge of the matter. It wasn't clear how much Novartis is willing to pay for Genfit, but discussions are said to be at an advanced stage. Talks could still break-off without a deal.

Genfit is developing a treatment for NASH, or non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis, and it has been the subject of takeover speculation before. Late last year a report from Bloomberg indicated that Genfit is working with advisors to explore options, including a sale. Genfit was also said to be weighing licensing agreements, partnerships or joint ventures. The Bloomberg article mentioned Sanofi, Novartis, and Shire as companies potentially interested in a deal with Genfit.

Read at Street Insider
Read at Street Insider


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 