Rumor Alert: Novartis AG (NVS) In Talks to Buy NASH Biotech GENFIT (ALGFT)

3/3/2017 6:25:05 AM
Swiss drugmaker Novartis is in talks to acquire France-based biotech company Genfit, according to a person claiming to have knowledge of the matter. It wasn't clear how much Novartis is willing to pay for Genfit, but discussions are said to be at an advanced stage. Talks could still break-off without a deal.
Genfit is developing a treatment for NASH, or non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis, and it has been the subject of takeover speculation before. Late last year a report from Bloomberg indicated that Genfit is working with advisors to explore options, including a sale. Genfit was also said to be weighing licensing agreements, partnerships or joint ventures. The Bloomberg article mentioned Sanofi, Novartis, and Shire as companies potentially interested in a deal with Genfit.
