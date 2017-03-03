 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Trump Calls The FDA ‘Slow And Burdensome,’ But It’s Faster Than Ever



3/3/2017 6:20:01 AM

Two days before Christmas, the Food and Drug Administration gave Thomas Crawford an unexpected gift: approval of the first treatment ever for a devastating genetic disease that causes muscle wasting in babies and often results in death at an early age.

The drug “is nothing short of oh-my-God amazing” when given to infants who have not yet had symptoms, said Crawford, a Johns Hopkins pediatric neurologist who was involved in the clinical trials for the drug for spinal muscular atrophy.

Read at Washington Post


