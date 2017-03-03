|
Artificial Embryo Shows Early Potential For Medical Therapies, Not Babies, Cambridge University Study Reveals
3/3/2017 6:17:33 AM
Trying to mimic the early stages of reproduction, Cambridge University researchers cultivated two types of mouse stem cells in a Petri dish and watched an embryo emerge -- one that closely resembled a natural mouse embryo in its architecture, its development process and its ability to assemble itself.
The artificial structure shows promise as a tool for medical research, though it cannot develop into an actual baby.
