80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
9 Massachusetts Biotechs Facing Major
FDA
Decisions This Year
Tweet
3/3/2017 6:16:42 AM
One measure of the health of the biotech sector is the number of new drugs and biologics approved by the FDA each year. In 2016, a tumultuous period for industry stocks, the agency approved just 22 drugs, after green-lighting more than 40 in each of the previous two years.
Already in 2017, there are signs of a rebound. In the first two months of the year, five drugs have been approved by the FDA, and the number of new filings last year remained steady. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has vowed to speed approvals of life-saving medicines, although he has not offered specific policy proposals.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
