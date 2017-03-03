 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

9 Massachusetts Biotechs Facing Major FDA Decisions This Year



3/3/2017 6:16:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
One measure of the health of the biotech sector is the number of new drugs and biologics approved by the FDA each year. In 2016, a tumultuous period for industry stocks, the agency approved just 22 drugs, after green-lighting more than 40 in each of the previous two years.

Already in 2017, there are signs of a rebound. In the first two months of the year, five drugs have been approved by the FDA, and the number of new filings last year remained steady. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has vowed to speed approvals of life-saving medicines, although he has not offered specific policy proposals.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 