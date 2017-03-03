|
Here's A 'Smart Condom Ring' That Tries To Track Your Sexual Performance
3/3/2017 6:13:47 AM
OK. Getting some men to wear condoms is hard enough...so to speak. Now British Condoms is trying to get you to wear a wearable on your wearable. Its i.Con Smart Condom is a ring that fits over your condom and tracks the activity of you know what. The website says that the device is not yet available that they "are in the final stages of testing i.Con" (whatever testing entails) and "aiming for general public release in 2017."
