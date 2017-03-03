Sartorius Pays $320 Million Cash to Take Out Essen BioScience

GOETTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sartorius (FWB:SRT), a leading partner to the biopharmaceutical industry
and laboratories, today signed an agreement to acquire U.S. based Essen
BioScience Inc., a pioneer and leader in the field of cell-based assays
and instrumentation used for drug discovery and basic research
applications, from SFW Capital Partners, a specialized private equity
firm that invests in mid-sized businesses providing analytical tools and
related services. The transaction, which is subject to antitrust
clearance, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2017.
Sartorius will purchase Essen BioScience for $320 million in cash.
Having achieved strong double-digit growth during the past few years,
Essen expects to generate sales revenues of approximately $60 million in
2017 with continued strong levels of operating profitability.
Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA, and with sales entities in
the UK and Japan, the company currently employs approximately 150 people.
Through this acquisition, Sartorius will significantly expand its
portfolio for bioanalytics, a field the company has recently entered via
the IntelliCyt acquisition in 2016. “With the Essen real-time, live-cell
analysis platform, we will add another key technology for advancing and
accelerating drug discovery applications to our lab divisions’
portfolio”, said Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of Sartorius. “This powerful
technology offers important synergies with our IntelliCyt business.
Going forward, Sartorius will be able to provide our customers the
broadest and, we believe, the most innovative portfolio for cell
analysis in the industry.”
Novel analytical methods are crucial to enable scientific progress in
the rapidly advancing areas of immuno-oncology, antibody discovery and
stem cell research. Essen BioScience has specialized in instrumentation,
software and reagents for real-time live-cell imaging and data analysis
for more than a decade. The information delivered to users accelerates
discovery and development of new drugs and provides new insight and
understanding into the mechanisms of disease.
Welcoming the transaction, Brett Williams, the President and CEO of
Essen, said, “We are excited to become part of Sartorius as a ‘Center of
Excellence’ and build an industry- leading cell analytics portfolio
together with the IntelliCyt business. This is not only a great
opportunity to build upon Essen’s market-leading position, but also to
continue development and introduction of transformative solutions for
life sciences. In addition, we believe that the combination with
Sartorius will provide exceptional opportunities for sustained growth
and development for our employees, customers and business partners.”
Sartorius will update its 2017 financial guidance for the lab division
and therefore also for the Sartorius Group post closure of the
transaction.
This press release contains statements about the future development of
the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be
guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor
certain risks and uncertainties.
About Sartorius
The Sartorius Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and
laboratory equipment provider with two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions
and Lab Products & Services. Bioprocess Solutions with its broad product
portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers produce
biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. Lab Products &
Services, with its premium laboratory instruments, consumables and
services, concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing
research and quality assurance at pharma and biopharma companies and on
those of academic research institutes. Founded in 1870, the company
earned sales revenue of more than 1.3 billion euros in 2016. Around
7,000 people work for the Group, which has its own manufacturing and
sales sites in around 110 countries.
About Essen BioScience
Founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1996, Essen BioScience develops and
manufactures instruments, software, reagents and consumables which
enable researchers to remotely image and quantitate a wide variety of
cellular processes over time. The IncuCyte® System, is a real-time
quantitative live-cell analysis platform that enables visualization and
quantification of cell behavior over time by automatically gathering and
analyzing images around the clock within a standard laboratory
incubator. The system allows researchers to make time-lapsed fully
kinetic measurements from living cells over days and weeks thus
providing insight into active biological processes in real time.