Roche (RHHBY)'s New Drugs May Protect Its Old Ones
3/3/2017 5:58:16 AM
Roche Holding AG's blockbuster cancer drugs face a huge impending sales decline in the next few years. Its investors aren't worried.
The company's ADRs spiked as much 6.8 percent on Thursday, in response to positive trial data for a combination of Herceptin -- one of those big blockbusters -- and a newer drug called Perjeta.Roche faces competition for its big cancer drugs -- which are expected to generate more than $20 billion in sales this year -- from a wave of generic-like substitutes called biosimilars.
