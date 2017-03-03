|
Halyard Health: Transformation Into A Medical Device Company Increases Takeover Odds
3/3/2017 5:53:09 AM
Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH), a company that provides health and healthcare supplies including surgical and infection prevention ("S&IP") and medical devices, continues to transform towards higher margin medical devices while attempting to stabilize is lower margin price sensitive S&IP division. The company's most recent quarterly results exceeded analyst revenue and earnings estimates while the company also guided in line with its full year 2017 earnings estimates. For 2017, the company now expects to earn $1.70 to $2.00 per share. As the company closed out its 2016 results, it met its financial goals, completed its first acquisition and took strategic steps to advance its transformation into a leading medical devices company. Evidence as to HYH's progress in its transformation can be seen from its increasing shift in its product portfolio to medical devices, which generated the majority of its operating profits.
comments powered by