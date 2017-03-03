 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Glaukos Stock Notches Gains With Eye-Popping Results



3/3/2017 5:50:45 AM

Shares of Glaukos Corp. (NYSE:GKOS) continued their impressive climb after the ophthalmic med-tech company reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results yesterday. As of 11:23 a.m. EST Thursday, the stock had tacked on another 9.2% gain, bringing its year-to-date advance to about 44%.

