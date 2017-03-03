Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Glaukos
Stock Notches Gains With Eye-Popping Results
Tweet
3/3/2017 5:50:45 AM
Shares of Glaukos Corp. (NYSE:GKOS) continued their impressive climb after the ophthalmic med-tech company reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results yesterday. As of 11:23 a.m. EST Thursday, the stock had tacked on another 9.2% gain, bringing its year-to-date advance to about 44%.
Read at
Motley Fool
•
Motley Fool
•
Glaukos Corporation
•
Biotech/Pharma - Earnings
•
Medical Devices