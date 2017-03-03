|
Filings Reveal Billionaire Super-Investor Stocked Up on These 2 Biotech Stocks
3/3/2017 5:47:19 AM
Billionaire super-investor George Soros may have stepped away from actively managing his namesake fund, but the firm's quarterly activity still garners significant interest within the investing community. The Soros Fund Management, after all, has been one of world's most active and profitable investing firms over its 47-year history.
a
The secret to the Soros fund's success is its core philosophy, which centers around identifying emerging trends early on and subsequently exploiting them to the fullest. So it's fairly common to see the fund buy small chunks of a company in one quarter, and then either ratchet up its position or sell it off entirely in the next quarter.
comments powered by