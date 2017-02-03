 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Shift To Making Many Drugs Under One Roof Sparks Worries About Shortages



3/2/2017 7:26:06 AM

A shift toward making multiple medications under one roof is sparking concern about what happens when a facility suddenly shuts down because of a manufacturing or safety issue: Closing a single factory could lead to shortages of hundreds of drugs, say regulators and industry analysts.

Their anxiety is complicated by the tight secrecy surrounding where pharmaceuticals are made, so even experts aren’t certain where or how a supply problem has occurred.

Read at STAT


