 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Backed by Amazon (AMZN) and Big Names Like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Celgene (CELG) and Merck & Co. (MRK), Bay Area's GRAIL Banks $900 Million



3/2/2017 6:35:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Xconomy San Francisco — Last month, Grail publicly spread word of intentions to raise more than $1 billion in an ambitious quest to develop a blood test that can diagnose and detect cancer at its earliest stages. Today, the Menlo Park, CA, startup has revealed the crop of drugmakers and others it has secured to fund the effort.

Grail said today that it has raised more than $900 million in a Series B round led by Arch Venture Partners. Johnson & Johnson Innovation made the largest investment of any involved in the massive financing, Grail said in a statement, but it was also helped by three other drugmakers (Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Merck), tech giant Amazon, the venture arm of healthcare services firm McKesson, China-based Tencent Holdings, and Varian Medical Systems, a developer of radiation cancer treatments.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 