Backed by Amazon (AMZN) and Big Names Like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Celgene (CELG) and Merck & Co. (MRK), Bay Area's GRAIL Banks $900 Million

3/2/2017 6:35:47 AM
Xconomy San Francisco — Last month, Grail publicly spread word of intentions to raise more than $1 billion in an ambitious quest to develop a blood test that can diagnose and detect cancer at its earliest stages. Today, the Menlo Park, CA, startup has revealed the crop of drugmakers and others it has secured to fund the effort.
Grail said today that it has raised more than $900 million in a Series B round led by Arch Venture Partners. Johnson & Johnson Innovation made the largest investment of any involved in the massive financing, Grail said in a statement, but it was also helped by three other drugmakers (Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Merck), tech giant Amazon, the venture arm of healthcare services firm McKesson, China-based Tencent Holdings, and Varian Medical Systems, a developer of radiation cancer treatments.
