 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why Colon And Rectal Cancers Is On The Rise In Millennials And Gen-Xers, American Cancer Society Reveals



3/2/2017 6:28:31 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
More Gen Xers and millennials are suffering from colorectal cancer.

While the rates of colon and rectal cancers are climbing steeply among young and middle-aged Americans, they continue to drop among adults 55 years old and above, according to the findings of a new study. As a result, three in 10 rectal cancer diagnoses are now made in patients younger than 55.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 