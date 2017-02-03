Employer:
Why Colon And Rectal Cancers Is On The Rise In Millennials And Gen-Xers,
American Cancer Society
Reveals
Tweet
3/2/2017 6:28:31 AM
More Gen Xers and millennials are suffering from colorectal cancer.
While the rates of colon and rectal cancers are climbing steeply among young and middle-aged Americans, they continue to drop among adults 55 years old and above, according to the findings of a new study. As a result, three in 10 rectal cancer diagnoses are now made in patients younger than 55.
Read at
News Release
Read at
live science
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
Washington Post
