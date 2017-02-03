 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Could Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation With Cognitive Training Reduce MS Symptoms? New York University’s Langone Medical Center Study



3/2/2017 6:10:38 AM

Researchers at New York University’s Langone Medical Center and other institutions have test-driven a new approach to mitigate multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms, combining transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) with cognitive training. Even better for patients, these interventions were performed at home, removing the need for constant clinic visits.

“We’re interested in reducing the symptom burden for people with MS,” said Leigh Charvet, director of research at NYU’s MS Brain Center, in a phone interview. “We’d like patients to be able to follow along in a conversation more quickly, understand context better and keep a few things in working memory for longer.”

