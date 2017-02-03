 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Graphene-Coated Contact Lenses Block Radiation, Prevent Tear Evaporation, ACS Nano Reveals



3/2/2017

A team of Korean researchers has developed graphene-coated contact lenses that can protect their wearers from electromagnetic radiation and dehydration. It’s not immediately obvious what are the practical implications for this technology, but it’s certainly intriguing.

The graphene-coated lenses were tested for their ability to shield radiation by positioning egg whites below these lenses and placing them inside a microwave.


