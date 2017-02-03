|
Short Sellers Load Up on Pfizer (PFE) After Buyout Rumors
3/2/2017 5:56:31 AM
Rumors that Pfizer Inc.had its eye on not just one acquisition but possibly two have helped lift the company's shares this month. The idea seemed to please the short sellers, who piled on to Pfizer in the most recently reported settlement period.
Between the January 31 and February 15 settlement dates, this New York-based global biopharmaceutical company saw the number of its shares short surge more than 300 percent to more than 137.21 million.
comments powered by