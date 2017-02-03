 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
10 Biotechs With an Orphan Drug in Late-Stage Pipeline



3/2/2017 5:30:21 AM

Orphan drugs have come into the spotlight, scaring up headlines involving big prices and small patient populations. Some companies have been accused of profiteering by manipulating the FDA’s rules on this — hello, Marathon — but orphan therapies remain a very closely watched arena with some major new prospects coming through the late-stage pipeline. And some of these drugs are offering patients real hope for the first time.

Every year, Evaluate crunches the numbers on the top prospects in the pipeline, and the company’s editorial arm EP Vantage includes it in their annual report on orphan drugs. I’ve picked up their list and rearranged it by Evaluate’s sales estimates for 2022.

