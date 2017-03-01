|
Juno (JUNO) Finally Drops Problem CAR-T Drug That Caused Deaths
3/2/2017 5:25:09 AM
Juno Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and 2016 Financial Results
– Nine product candidates in clinical trials against eight different
targets –
– Pivotal trial for JCAR017 in r/r DLBCL expected to start in 2017 –
– Phase I JCAR017 demonstrates 80% overall response and 60% complete
response in r/r DLBCL –
– Discontinuing development of JCAR015 in r/r adult ALL to focus on
defined cell product in this setting –
– 2016 year end cash position of $922.3 million –
– 2017 cash burn guidance of $270 million to $300 million, including
$22 million to $27 million in capital expenditures –
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO), a biopharmaceutical company
developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of
cancer, today reported financial results and business highlights for the
fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.
“2016 was a year of progress and learning for Juno and the cancer
immunotherapy field. We continue to experience encouraging signs of
clinical benefit in our trial addressing NHL, but we also recognize the
unfortunate and unexpected toxicity we saw in our trial addressing ALL
with JCAR015. We have decided not to move forward with the ROCKET trial
or JCAR015 at this time, even though it generated important learnings
for us and the immunotherapy field. We remain committed to developing
better treatments for patients battling ALL and believe an approach
using our defined cell technology is the best platform to pursue. We
intend to begin a trial with a defined cell product candidate in adult
ALL next year. We look forward to sharing detailed data supporting our
learnings from the ROCKET trial at an upcoming scientific conference,"
said Hans Bishop, Juno’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking
forward into 2017, we continue to be optimistic about the progress we
are making with JCAR017 and our pipeline more broadly. We expect 2017
will be a data-rich year of key insights, based on up to 20 ongoing
trials by year end, and we plan to present data from these trials as
appropriate throughout the year.”
2016 and Recent Corporate Highlights
Clinical Update:
-
CD19 Portfolio – Meaningful developments with Juno's
CD19-directed portfolio across B cell malignancies including relapsed
/ refractory (r/r) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), r/r chronic lymphocytic
leukemia (CLL), and r/r acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL):
-
NHL – Investigators presented interim results at the
American Society of Hematology meeting in December 2016 (ASH 2016)
from the Phase I TRANSCEND study in patients with r/r diffuse
large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), follicular lymphoma grade 3B, and
mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who were treated with
fludarabine/cyclophosphamide (flu/cy) lymphodepletion and JCAR017.
Topline results as of a data cutoff date of November 23, 2016
included a 12/20 (60%) complete response rate in patients with r/r
DLBCL (N=19) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (N=1) treated with a
single dose of JCAR017 at dose level 1 (5x107 cells).
No severe cytokine release syndrome (sCRS) was observed; grade 3-4
neurotoxicity was observed in 3/22 (14%) patients, and of those
evaluable for reversibility (N=2), all resolved. In addition, the
side effect profile of JCAR017 plus its cell persistence suggest
the potential for combination therapy. The Phase I TRANSCEND trial
continues, enrolling more patients at dose levels 1 and 2. Juno
intends to initiate a pivotal trial in the U.S. in patients with
r/r DLBCL in 2017.
-
The Phase Ib combination trial of JCAR014 and MedImmune’s
investigational programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) immune
checkpoint inhibitor, durvalumab, in patients with r/r NHL has
begun. The investigational new drug application (IND) has
cleared for, and Juno plans to enroll patients in 2017 in, a
Phase I trial in certain adult B cell malignancies, including
r/r NHL, for a CD19 product candidate that incorporates a
fully human binding domain. Juno also expects to begin a Phase
I trial in r/r B cell malignancies for its CD19/4-1BB ligand
armored CAR in 2017.
-
CLL – Investigators presented interim results at ASH 2016
from a Phase I/II study of heavily pre-treated patients with CLL
who failed treatment with ibrutinib, a standard-of-care treatment
for high-risk and elderly individuals with CLL. Fifteen of 17
(88%) efficacy-evaluable patients who had bone marrow disease at
the start of the trial and treated with flu/cy at the two lowest
doses of JCAR014 had a complete marrow response by flow cytometry
as of the data cutoff date of December 4, 2016. Fourteen of the
complete bone marrow response patients had a response assessment
by IgH deep sequencing, a more sensitive measure than flow
cytometry, with 7/14 (50%) having no detectable disease. As of the
data cutoff date, all seven of these patients were alive and
progression free with follow-up ranging from 2 to 24 months. Two
of 24 (8%) patients developed grade 3-5 sCRS and 6/24 (25%)
patients developed grade 3-5 neurotoxicity. There was one
treatment-related mortality (4%) in the CLL portion of the trial
in a patient who received flu/cy lymphodepletion, with both grade
5 sCRS and cerebral edema. Plans to study JCAR014 in combination
with ibrutinib in CLL are underway, with a cohort expected to
begin enrollment in early 2017. Juno is planning to file an IND in
2017 in support of a potential Juno-sponsored Phase I/II trial
with JCAR017 in CLL.
-
ALL – Juno experienced a setback in 2016 to its
adult r/r ALL development plans when a greater than expected
incidence of severe neurotoxicity was observed, along with five
deaths from cerebral edema, in patients treated in the Phase II
trial with JCAR015 in adult patients with r/r ALL, referred to as
the ROCKET trial. The Phase II trial was placed on clinical hold
by the FDA briefly in July 2016. In November 2016, the trial was
again placed on hold and has remained on hold while Juno conducted
an investigation into the toxicity. Through the investigation Juno
identified multiple factors that may have contributed to this
increased risk, including patient specific factors, the
conditioning chemotherapy patients received, and factors related
to the product. Although Juno believes there are protocol
modifications and process improvements that could enable Juno to
proceed with JCAR015 in clinical testing in adult r/r ALL, Juno
would first need to establish preliminary safety and dose in a
Phase I trial. As a result of the timing delay that would entail
and Juno’s belief that it has other product candidates in its
pipeline that are likely to provide improved efficacy and
tolerability, Juno, in collaboration with partner Celgene, has
made a strategic decision to cease development of JCAR015 at this
time and to redirect associated resources to the development of a
defined cell product candidate in the adult r/r ALL setting.
-
As for pediatric ALL, investigators presented results at ASH
2016 from the Phase I portion of the Phase I/II Pediatric
Leukemia Adoptive Therapy-02 (PLAT-02) study with JCAR017 in
43 evaluable children and young adults with r/r CD19-positive
ALL. The presentation updated data previously presented
at ASCO in June 2016: 40/43 (93%) patients experienced a
minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative complete remission
(CR) as measured by flow cytometry as of the data cutoff date
of July 19, 2016. In patients who received preconditioning
with flu/cy lymphodepletion, 14/14 (100%) patients achieved a
MRD-negative CR. The estimated 12-month event-free survival
across all patients in the trial was 50.8% (95%CI 36.9, 69.9)
and overall survival (OS) was 69.5% (95%CI 55.8, 86.5). Grade
3-4 neurotoxicity and sCRS were each observed in 10/43 (23%)
patients.
-
Across our CD19 portfolio, the most common severe
treatment-related side effects are sCRS and severe neurotoxicity,
including several cases of fatal cerebral edema. Other treatment
emergent adverse events observed in at least 25% of patients
across our CD19 product candidates include cytopenias, febrile
neutropenia, electrolyte abnormalities, hypotension, infections,
pyrexia, fatigue, and hyperglycemia. All of Juno’s product
candidates are investigational and their safety and efficacy have
not been established.
-
Pipeline Portfolio – Juno continues to conduct clinical trials
beyond the CD19 target:
-
JCAR018 – This CD22-directed, fully-human CAR T cell
product candidate has the potential to treat or prevent
CD19-negative relapses. Investigators from the National Cancer
Institute (NCI) presented early data from the trial at ASH 2016,
with 7/8 (88%) of r/r ALL patients achieving a MRD-negative CR at
dose level 2 (1x106 cells/kg) as measured by flow
cytometry, as of a data cutoff date of October 4, 2016. Three of 7
(43%) patients who achieved an MRD-negative CR at dose level 2
were in ongoing remission ranging from 3 to 12 months. This trial
continues to enroll patients. Combining a CD19-directed therapy
and a CD22-directed therapy may increase the selection pressure on
the cancer and significantly reduce the overall risk of relapse,
particularly in patients with ALL. Juno is currently investigating
pre-clinical constructs to better understand the optimal way to
target these two targets in the same product.
-
JTCR016 – This WT-1-directed, T cell receptor (TCR) cell
product candidate is currently being studied in acute myeloid
leukemia (AML), refractory mesothelioma, and non-small cell lung
cancer. In the first three solid organ tumor patients treated as
of the data cutoff date of April 1, 2016, all with mesothelioma,
preliminary data presented at the American Association for Cancer
Research Annual Meeting 2016 showed one patient with an ongoing
partial response to the WT-1 TCR and one with stable disease. The
clinical activity appeared to correlate with the pharmacokinetics
of the engineered T cells, as the patient with the partial
response had the best T cell expansion and persistence. JTCR016
was generally well-tolerated in these three refractory
mesothelioma patients, with no evidence of sCRS or severe
neurotoxicity.
-
Announced breakthrough therapy designation and access to the
Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme for investigational drug JCAR017.
JCAR017 received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for the
treatment of patients with r/r aggressive large B-cell NHL, including
DLBCL, not otherwise specified (de novo or transformed from indolent
lymphoma), primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) or Grade 3B
follicular lymphoma. In addition, the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and
Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) have granted JCAR017 access to
the PRIME scheme for r/r DLBCL.
-
Began manufacturing multiple product candidates at the Juno
manufacturing plant in Bothell, WA in 2016.
-
Juno continues trials for solid tumor product candidates against
five different targets - JCAR024 (ROR-1-directed CAR T), JCAR020
(MUC-16-directed armored CAR T engineered to secrete IL-12), JCAR023
(L1-CAM-directed CAR T), JTCR016 (WT-1- directed TCR) and a Lewis
Y-directed CAR.
-
Continued collaboration with Celgene to leverage T cell
therapeutic strategies with an initial focus on CAR T and TCR
therapies. In April 2016, Celgene exercised its option to develop and
commercialize CAR product candidates from Juno’s CD19 program outside
of North America and China. Celgene paid Juno an option exercise fee
of $50.0 million and the companies now generally share worldwide
research and development expenses for CAR product candidates in the
CD19 program. Celgene has commercial rights outside of North America
and China and will pay Juno a royalty at a percentage in the mid-teens
on any future net sales in Celgene's territories of CAR therapeutic
products developed through the CD19 program. Juno retains
commercialization rights in North America and China.
In March 2016, Celgene exercised its annual right to purchase additional
shares of the Company’s common stock to “top-up” its ownership interest
in the Company. Celgene purchased 1,137,593 shares at a price of $41.32
per share, for an aggregate cash purchase price of $47.0 million.
-
Completed two acquisitions, which substantially increased
Juno’s capabilities, including:
-
AbVitro, a leading next-generation single cell sequencing platform
company that has augmented Juno's capabilities to create
best-in-class engineered T cells against a broad array of cancer
targets, including significantly improving the speed of generating
TCR binders, while also enabling comprehensive profiling of
functional immune repertoires with cancer tissues. Juno and
Celgene have agreed in principle to enter an agreement to license
Celgene a subset of the acquired technology and grant Celgene
options to certain related potential product rights emanating from
the acquired technology.
-
RedoxTherapies, a privately held company with an exclusive license
to vipadenant, a small molecule adenosine A2a receptor antagonist
that has the potential to disrupt important immunosuppressive
pathways in the tumor microenvironment in certain cancers. Juno
intends to explore this molecule in combination with its
engineered T cell platform and may over time explore it in other
areas as well. The upfront consideration for the RedoxTherapies
acquisition was $10.0 million in cash. The seller is also eligible
to receive payments upon the achievement of clinical, regulatory,
and commercial milestones.
-
Completed licensing transactions to expand Juno’s research and
development capabilities, including:
-
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and Eureka
Therapeutics, Inc. for innovative, fully-human binding domains
targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA), along with antibodies
against two additional undisclosed multiple myeloma targets to be
used for the potential development and commercialization of CAR T
cell therapies for patients with multiple myeloma. MSK and Eureka
Therapeutics received an undisclosed upfront payment and are
eligible to receive additional payments upon the achievement of
undisclosed clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones, and
royalties on net sales. Juno has begun a Phase I trial with a
BCMA-directed CAR product candidate at MSK in patients with
multiple myeloma.
-
Defeated an attempt to invalidate a patent exclusively licensed by
Juno and sued Kite Pharma, Inc., regarding a CAR T
technology that can be used, for example, for the treatment of B cell
malignancies. In August 2015, Kite filed a petition with the U.S.
Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for inter partes review
in an attempt to invalidate U.S. Patent No. 7,446,190 by challenging
all of its claims. Following proceedings, the USPTO Patent Trial and
Appeal Board issued a final written decision upholding all the claims
of this patent. Kite is appealing this decision to the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Juno exclusively licenses the ’190
patent, titled “Nucleic Acids Encoding Chimeric T Cell Receptors,”
from Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, an affiliate
of MSK. The patent covers, among other things, a construct for a
CD19-targeted CAR T cell treatment that employs a certain CD28
costimulatory domain. In addition, Juno is suing Kite, seeking a
declaratory judgment that Kite’s lead product candidate, KTE-C19, will
infringe the patent when commercially produced.
-
Formed JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a new company in
China along with WuXi AppTec, with a mission to develop novel
cell-based immunotherapies for patients with hematologic and solid
organ cancers in China. The new company will leverage Juno's
world-class CAR and TCR technologies and WuXi AppTec's research and
development and manufacturing platform and local expertise.
-
Announced the opening of a new, best-in-class clinical trials unit
dedicated to immuno-oncology, in collaboration with the University
of Washington, the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and the Fred
Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (FHCRC). The clinical trials unit
has been established to accelerate the clinical care of patients and
the generation of translational medicine insights with cutting-edge
immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates.
-
Hired key talent, including the appointment of Corsee Sanders
as Executive Vice President and Head of Development Operations.
Fourth Quarter and 2016 Financial Results
-
Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable
securities as of December 31, 2016 were $922.3 million compared to
$1.22 billion as of December 31, 2015.
-
Cash Burn: Cash burn in 2016, excluding cash inflows and
outflows from business development activities, was $232.2 million,
consistent with guidance of $220.0 million to $250.0 million. Included
in cash burn in 2016 was $56.2 million for property and equipment, of
which $18.2 million was for the purchase of Juno's manufacturing
facility. Excluding cash inflows and outflows from business
development activities, cash burn in 2015 was $147.8 million including
$28.2 million for the build out of Juno's manufacturing facility and
general lab equipment. The cash burn increase of $84.4 million was
primarily driven by cash outflows in connection with the overall
growth of the business including clinical, manufacturing, and
research, costs to build out Juno's headquarters facility, and
purchases of manufacturing equipment. These increases were offset by
$19.4 million received from Celgene for reimbursement of costs
incurred by Juno in connection with the CD19 program.
Cash burn in the fourth quarter of 2016, excluding cash inflows and
outflows from business development activities, was $106.6 million
including $38.4 million for the purchase of property and equipment, of
which $18.2 million was for the purchase of Juno's manufacturing
facility. Cash burn in the fourth quarter of 2015 was $51.4 million,
including $4.8 million for capital expenditures. The cash burn increase
of $55.2 million was primarily due to cash outflows in connection with
the overall growth of the business, including clinical, manufacturing,
and research costs, the purchase of Juno's manufacturing facility, build
out of its new headquarters facility, and purchase of manufacturing
equipment. These increases were offset by $10.2 million received from
Celgene for reimbursement of costs incurred by Juno in connection with
the CD19 program.
-
Revenue: Revenue for the three and twelve months ended December
31, 2016 was $21.2 million and $79.4 million, respectively, compared
to $4.2 million and $18.2 million for the three and twelve months
ended December 31, 2015, respectively. The increases of $17.0 million
and $61.2 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31,
2016, respectively, were due primarily to revenue recognized in
connection with the Celgene collaboration and CD19 opt-in.
-
R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the
three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, inclusive of non-cash
expenses and computed in accordance with GAAP, were $57.4 million and
$264.3 million, respectively, compared to $75.6 million and $205.2
million for the same periods in 2015. The increase for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2016 was primarily due to increased costs to
execute Juno’s clinical development strategy, manufacture its product
candidates, expand its overall research and development capabilities,
milestones achieved in 2016, and an increase in stock-based
compensation expense. These increases were offset by lower costs to
acquire technology and gains recorded in connection with the change in
value of the success payment and contingent consideration liabilities.
The decrease for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was
primarily due to gains recorded in connection with the change in value
of the success payment and contingent consideration liabilities,
partially offset by increased costs to execute Juno’s clinical
development strategy, manufacture its product candidates, expand its
overall research and development capabilities, and an increase in
stock-based compensation expense. For the three and twelve months
ended December 31, 2016, Juno recorded gains of $11.7 million and
$32.5 million, respectively, related to Juno’s success payment
liability, compared to expenses of $34.3 million and $51.6 million for
the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2015.
-
Non-GAAP R&D Expenses: Non-GAAP research and development
expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were
$73.1 million and $287.6 million, respectively, compared to $41.1
million and $116.5 million for the same periods in 2015. Non-GAAP
research and development expenses for the three and twelve months
ended December 31, 2016 include $8.6 million and $34.5 million of
stock-based compensation expense, respectively, compared to $3.6
million and $10.9 million for the same periods in 2015. Non-GAAP
research and development expenses in 2016 exclude the following:
-
A gain of $11.7 million and $32.5 million for the three and twelve
months ended December 31, 2016, respectively, associated with the
change in the estimated fair value and elapsed service period for
Juno’s potential success payment liabilities to FHCRC and MSK.
-
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.6 million and $3.9
million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016,
respectively, related to a 2013 restricted stock award to a
co-founding director that became a consultant upon his departure
from Juno’s board of directors in 2014.
-
A gain of $4.5 million and $9.7 million for the three and twelve
months ended December 31, 2016, respectively, associated with the
change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration
liabilities recorded in connection with the Stage and X-Body
acquisitions.
-
Upfront payments related to technology licensing and the
RedoxTherapies acquisition of $15.0 million for the twelve months
ended December 31, 2016.
-
Non-GAAP research and development expenses in 2015 exclude the
following:
