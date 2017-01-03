28-Year Old's Bay Area Startup Freenome Just Landed $65 Million

Andreessen Horowitz General Partner, Vijay Pande, to join Freenome Board
of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freenome, the health technology company reinventing disease management
through systematized early detection and intervention, announced today
that it has raised $65 million USD in Series A funding led by Andreessen
Horowitz. Seed investors Andreessen Horowitz, Data Collective (DCVC),
and Founders Fund also contributed to this Series A round, and are
joined by GV (Google Ventures), Polaris Partners, Innovation Endeavors,
Asset Management Ventures, Charles River Ventures and Spectrum 28.
Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Vijay Pande will also be joining
Freenome’s Board.
“Freenome's machine
learning-driven approach and impressively accurate results from blinded
trials make them the right team to swing the pendulum toward a new era
of prevention.”
Since 2014, Freenome has been using a combination of machine learning,
biology and computer science to create simple and effective disease
screenings. To date, the company has collaborated with 25 research
partners around the world - including Moores Cancer Center at UC San
Diego Health (UCSD), University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and
Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) - and have gathered and processed
thousands of samples through their active clinical trials. Freenome has
also partnered with five pharmaceutical companies to assess
generalizability of their software to other questions in oncology such
as pre-treatment drug response prediction.
“Our goal is to bringing accurate, accessible and non-invasive disease
screenings to doctors to proactively treat cancer and other diseases at
their most manageable stages,“ said Freenome co-founder Gabe Otte. “This
funding will allow us to increase the number of clinical trials in
collaboration with top researchers and clinicians around the world,
enabling us to bring our product to market more quickly and equip people
with knowledge and tools to live healthier lives.”
Freenome raised $5.5M USD in 2016 to prove the potential of its
technology. Through machine learning, the team discovered signatures
independent of traditional mutation calling, such as immunological and
metabolic changes in cell-free DNA and other analytes, that are more
robust for early cancer detection and allow for a cost-effective assay.
Freenome is currently focused on scaling technology and accuracy of
screenings for four types of cancer - lung, colorectal, breast and
prostate - with plans to address other forms of cancer and diseases.
This Series A funding will be used to expand clinical trials, accelerate
research and bring their disease screenings to market.
"There are many drugs and surgical techniques to cure patients of cancer
–– if the cancer is caught early. While tests to detect cancer early
exist, they are not sufficiently accurate, and are riddled with false
positives and false negatives," said Andreessen Horowitz General Partner
ABOUT FREENOME
Headquartered in South San Francisco, Freenome is a health technology
company bringing accurate, accessible and non-invasive disease
screenings to you and your doctor to proactively treat cancer and other
diseases at their most manageable stages. Freenome aims to reinvent
disease management through systematized early detection and
intervention. Freenome has raised $71.2M USD since launching in 2014,
and is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, GV (Google Ventures), Polaris
Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Spectrum 28, Asset Management Ventures,
Charles River Ventures, Data Collective (DCVC), Third Kind Ventures, AME
Cloud Ventures, Allen and Company and Founders Fund.