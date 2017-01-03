|
President Trump: Keep Your Peter (Thiel) Out Of Our FDA Politics
3/1/2017 7:11:18 AM
The name Peter Thiel means many things to many people.
To Silicon Valley, he’s the co-founder of Paypal-turned -venture capitalist and Facebook board member. To readers of the once-popular website Gawker, he’s the one that funded Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against the site causing it to permanently shut down. To those that were following then President-Elect Trump’s transition team, Thiel was front and center.
comments powered by