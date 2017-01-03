Veloxis Pharma (VELO) to Shut Down New Jersey Office

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Announces New Jersey Office Closure

To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 February 2017

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) today announced that its US subsidiary, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., has decided to close its office in Edison, New Jersey effective Tuesday, 28 February, 2017.

All of the company’s operations will now be based out of its Cary, North Carolina office.

"We believe that consolidation into a single US location will help Veloxis achieve greater operational efficiency and maximize opportunities for collaboration between internal stakeholders." said Craig Collard, CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Alexander Collard

President & CEO

Phone: +1 919 591 3090

Email: cac@veloxis.com

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals